Concordia races past competition at SAC cross country conference championships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia was eyeing the finish-line and first-place as the Cadets take first in both the boys and girls SAC cross country conference championship.

Concordia took first in both the boys and girls race as a team and Karsten Schlegel (Concordia) took first individually on the boys side. On the girls side of things, Concordia might have taken the team win, but Sarah Busch from Bishop Luers was the fastest girl in the SAC on Saturday.

Up next, both boys and girls cross country teams run in the sectional meet next Saturday.