FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Class 2A No. 6 Concordia boys soccer remains unbeaten after holding Leo to a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

The Cadets struck first in the 11th minute thanks to a free kick opportunity. Ayden Salway tucked in a left-footed goal to put Concordia on the board.

Leo was awarded a free kick 15 minutes later, and So Die curled in an equalizer to knot the game up. Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the second half, which resulted in the draw.

Leo hosts NE8 rival New Haven on Tuesday, while Concordia hosts Homestead on Monday.