FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia and Homestead made up most of the podium in the girls and boys races during Saturday’s IHSAA cross country meet at The Plex.

In the boys race, Concordia swept team and individual titles. The Cadets have won five straight sectional meets, along with their sixth in program history. Vaughn Hendrickson won the individual title with a time of 16:01.3, outpacing teammate Hunter Panning by five seconds. Meanwhile, Nick Spielman finished in third.

Finishing behind Concordia was Homestead in second place, followed by Northrop. These three teams, along with Bishop Dwenger and Snider, advance to next Saturday’s regional meet.

On the girls side, Concordia’s Mallory Weller finished in first with a time of 17:47.1. Lexi Panning took second place with a time of 17:59.9.

In a close battle for the team title, Homestead won by three points over the Cadets. Addison Knoblauch led the Spartans with a time of 18:04.7.

Along with Concordia and Homestead, Northrop, Bishop Dwenger and Woodlan also advance to next weekend’s regional meet.

Next Saturday’s regional meet will once again be held at The Plex. The boys race is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m., while the girls begin at 11:15 a.m.