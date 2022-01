FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Eshbach has announced he has stepped down as the head coach of the Concordia football team.

Eshbach coached the Cadets for the 2021 season and compiled a 2-8 record, losing to Norwell in the second round of sectionals. He has an overall record of 55-80 between his years of coaching at Concordia, Wawasee and Eastside.

Eshbach will continue to work with his family’s personal business where they breed and train service dogs.