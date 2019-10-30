Concordia has bulleye on back heading into state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia boys cross country will be hunting for a state title on Saturday in Terre Haute, and the Cadets have been a hunted team all season long.

Concordia enters the state meet ranked no. 1 in the state poll – a place they’ve been familiar with this season.

The Cadets are coming off a semi-state title last weekend in the meet hosted by New Haven at Hefner Fields. The Cadets placed three runners in the top seven last weekend, led by semi-state winner Reece Gibson. Wilson Whicker and Drake Kropf finished fourth and seventh, respectively.