FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in four seasons, Concordia girls tennis is taking home a sectional title after topping Bishop Dwenger on their home court.

The Cadets beat Bishop Dwenger 4-1 in matches to clinch their 17th sectional title in school history.

Lauren Harris, Ruth Dolde and Emma Jansing each won their matches in singles for Concordia, while Cameryn McConkey and Katie Jones tag-teamed to win the no. 2 doubles match.

No. 1 doubles duo Victoria Rodenbeck and Jessica Brust were the lone winners for Bishop Dwenger.

Concordia advances to face Norwell in the regional semifinal match at Carroll High School. The winner of that match would face the winner between Homestead and Carroll.