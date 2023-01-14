FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the high school swimming and diving season winding down, the best of the SAC competed in the annual conference meet at South Side High School’s Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday.

Concordia claimed the girls swimming and diving title, edging Bishop Dwenger by two points with a team score of 413. Finishing in third place in team scores was Snider with 386 team points.

On the boys side, Bishop Dwenger dominated with a team score of 820. The Saints topped Concordia and Snider.

Full results from Saturday’s meet, including All-SAC student-athletes, are listed below.