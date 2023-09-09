FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia dethroned reigning SAC champion Bishop Dwenger to win the conference match on Saturday at Brookwood Golf Club.

Olivia Stronczek had the best score of the day for the Cadets, shooting 84 (+14). The Cadets shot 360 as a team, edging Bishop Dwenger by six strokes.

Meanwhile, Bishop Dwenger’s Lily Stowe and Cassidy Clark tied for the best individual scores in Saturday’s match. Both scored 80 (+8) to lead the field.

Girls golfers will now turn their attention to sectional play, with Angola (Zollner Golf Club) and Homestead (Chestnut Hills) hosting matches on Friday, Sept. 15.