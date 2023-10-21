FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Concordia Cadets couldn’t be caught on their home course during Saturday’s IHSAA regional meet. Both the boys and girls teams brought home regional team titles, while Vaughn Hendrickson won an individual title for the Cadets.

In the boys race, Hendrickson paced the way with a time of 15:44.7. Warsaw’s Jackson Gackenheimer had the next fastest time for a northeast Indiana runner, finishing in fifth with a time of 15:56.9.

Hendrickson and Concordia finished first in the team standings with 85 points, finishing over second place Warsaw (101 points). Wabash, Angola and Carroll rounded out the fastest five team scores who advance to next weekend’s IHSAA state meet.

A week after finishing in second place to Homestead, Concordia girls cross country outpaced the Spartans to win their sixth regional title in program history. Mallory Weller paced the way for the Cadets, finishing second overall with a time of 17:54.7. Lexi Panning finished two tenths of a second behind her sophomore teammate.

Concordia won the team title with a score of 46 points. Homestead took second place with an overall score of 65. Carroll, East Noble and Warsaw also advance to next weekend’s state meet.

Click here to view the complete results from Saturday’s regional meet.