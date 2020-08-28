Concordia blanks Leo behind Macke’s hat trick

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 12 Leo battled 3A no. 3 Concordia on the new turf at Zollner Stadium to headline area soccer on Thursday night with the host Cadets winning 4-0.

Junior forward Elijah Macke led the Cadets attack, scoring three goals to register a hat trick. The first goal of the match, however, came in the 10th minute where Concordia’s Sam Brunow scored off a corner kick.

Grant Werling registered a shutout in goal for Concordia, who improves to 5-0 on the season.

Leo falls to 4-2 for the year.