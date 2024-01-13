FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger and Concordia each took home a piece of a SAC championship during Saturday’s conference meet at South Side’s Helen P. Brown Natatorium.
Bishop Dwenger won the boys team title with an overall score of 810.5 points. Snider finished second in the team standings with 695 points, while Northrop was third.
Concordia took home the girls team title with a score of 481. Bishop Dwenger and Wayne finished in second and third place, respectively.
Scroll below for the complete results from Saturday’s meet, including the all-SAC selections for 2023-24.
|Men’s All SAC
Nick Eddy – Dwenger
Eli Baker – South Side
Zachary Purnell – Northrop
Thomas McComb – Luers
Riley Foote – Snider
Nic Doepner – Concordia
Aiden Huff – Wayne
Keegan Waters – Northrop
Hayden Fritz – Dwenger
Grady Mathieson – Dwenger
Braylon Hansen -Northrop
Harrison Von Burg – Luers
Landan Slater – Snider
Evan Farmer- Dwenger
Aurie Laisure – Luers
Men’s Honorable Mention
Isaac Clauser- Dwenger
Michael Diemer- Dwenger
Noah Weimer – Dwenger
Pedro Ledo – Dwenger
Logan Miltner – Dwenger
|Women’s All SAC
Lydia Hogue – Concordia
Luca McGee – Wayne
Cocoa Milleman – Concordia
Maggie Evans – Snider
Amelia Rinehart – Snider
Hannah Weadock – Dwenger
Lauren Harris – Concordia
Madi Abbott – Snider
Leah Mallory – Concordia
Jenna Lynn Roberts – Concordia
Natalie Porter – Snider
Marybeth Roussel – Dwenger
Alli Dubay – Concordia
Kyliana Drew – Dwenger
Brett Cox – South Side
Quinn Lenwell – Concordia
Women’s Honorable Mention
Aubrey Blackman – Snider
Chloe Blackman – Snider