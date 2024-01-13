FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger and Concordia each took home a piece of a SAC championship during Saturday’s conference meet at South Side’s Helen P. Brown Natatorium.

Bishop Dwenger won the boys team title with an overall score of 810.5 points. Snider finished second in the team standings with 695 points, while Northrop was third.

Concordia took home the girls team title with a score of 481. Bishop Dwenger and Wayne finished in second and third place, respectively.

Scroll below for the complete results from Saturday’s meet, including the all-SAC selections for 2023-24.