Concordia advances as Peru’s season ends due to COVID situation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Concordia football team is advancing in sectionals without setting foot on the field as their first round opponent, the Peru Tigers, will not be able to play on Friday due to a COVID situation Concordia head coach Tim Mannigel confirmed to WANE-TV on Wednesday night.

The Cadets (4-5) were set to play at Peru (7-2) on Friday in a game that was to be featured on the Highlight Zone as one of the top games in the area.

Concordia automatically advances to the sectional semifinals where they will face the winner of this Friday’s Oak Hill vs. Bellmont contest.