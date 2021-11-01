‘Comeback Kids’ of Westview boys soccer relish program’s first state title

EMMA, Ind. (WANE) – Ranked 16th in the state the Westview boys soccer team seemed like a long-shot to those outside the program, but the Warriors – who showed a flair for the dramatic in their postseason run – brought home the 1A state title win a 4-2 win in overtime Friday night against no. 3 Providence.

Jadon Yoder scored two goals in regulation to same the game into overtime. Mohamed Aamer scored what would prove to be the game-winning goal in the first half of OT, with Teague Misner’s goal in the second OT setting the final.

It was the first state title in boys soccer for Westview. The Warriors knocked off top-ranked Park Tudor at semi-state. Westview finished 17-5 overall under head coach Jamie Martin.

Following the match, Gramm Egli of Westview High School was named the recipient of the C. Eugene Catol Mental Attitude Award in Class A Boys Soccer.