Columbia City’s Urban, Wakeman sign for college

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Columbia City seniors will be taking their talents to the next level as Landon Wakeman has signed to run cross country and track & field at Indiana Wesleyan while Tyson Urban will play baseball at Indiana Tech.

