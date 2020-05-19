Columbia City’s Shearer wins Marion Crawley Scholarship

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Olivia Shearer is the all-time leader for the Columbia City girls basketball program in three pointers made for her career, and the senior is leaving CCHS with another major accomplishment.

Shearer has been named by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association as one of three winners on the girls side a Marion Crawley Scholarship. The award takes into account achievement on the basketball coach, classroom, and community.

Shearer tallied 856 points in her prep career, playing for her mother, Amy. Olivia was also a three-time All-NE8 first team selection.

Olivia was the last Columbia City girls player to hit a three at Donald S. Weeks Gymnasium, while her mother was the first.

Olivia will study at Indiana University next fall and major in English.

Below is the press release from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association:

Eleven Indiana high school seniors have been presented 2020 scholarship awards from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Monday (May 18).

The IBCA — a statewide coaches group with about 2,400 members — this year is presenting a grant of $500 to each recipient in the names of Marion Crawley, Junior Mannies and Pat Aikman. Through the years, the IBCA has awarded more than $730,000 in scholarships to Indiana students.

“I would like to congratulate you for being selected as a recipient,” IBCA executive director Steve Witty wrote in informing winners of the various selections. “… Thanks for your contributions to Indiana high school basketball, and best of luck as you move on to the college of your choice.”

A total of nine Crawley Scholarships were presented to a variety of boys players (three), girls players (three), student managers (three). The recipients for 2020 are boys players Evan Barr of Mt. Vernon (Fortville), Drew Luce of Wapahani and Dylan Stafford of Muncie Central; girls players Tessa Lomax of Columbus North, Olivia Shearer of Columbia City and Alyson Spaulding of Eastern Hancock; and student managers Ryan Huggler of Winamac, Elizabeth Langdon of Blackford and Haileigh Nonte of Barr-Reeve. Criteria for the Crawley Scholarship includes achievement in basketball, achievement in academics, participation in extracurricular activities and service to one’s school and community.

Crawley was a former four-time boys basketball state championship coach — two with the Washington Hatchets and two with the Lafayette Jeff Bronchos — who amassed 644 career wins. He later became the first executive director of the IBCA. Baylee Foor, a student manager from Hagerstown, was the only winner of Mannies Scholarship for 2020. Mannies Scholarships are presented to students who have a physical handicap but have contributed to their respective school’s athletic program. Mannies won 311 games as the boys basketball coach at Elwood, Mississinewa, Delphi and other schools. He served as the IBCA Job Placement Director from 1977-83. One student — boys player Colton Monday of Shenandoah — was honored as the recipient of the ninth Pat Aikman Character and Leadership Award, named for the former Indiana All-Star game director and former IBCA Coordinator of Special Projects. Criteria for the Aikman Award include achievements and contributions in basketball, scholastic achievement, extra-curricular activities, and service to school and community. Also, those considered for the Aikman Award are students who plan to enter the fields of journalism, sports management, athletic training or physical therapy. “These are deserving young people who help make coaching a great profession,” Witty said of all the winners. A list of the 2020 IBCA Scholarship winners is below. JUNIOR MANNIES AWARDS (1)Student, School, Coach, PositionBaylee Foor, Hagerstown, Chris Oliger, manager MARION CRAWLEY AWARDS (9)Boys Players (3): Student, School, CoachEvan Barr, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), Ben RhoadesDrew Luce, Wapahani, Matt LuceDylan Stafford, Muncie Central, Chandler Thompson

Girls Players (3): Student, School, CoachTessa Lomax, Columbus North, Pat McKeeOlivia Shearer, Columbia City, Amy ShearerAlyson Spaulding, Eastern Hancock, Shari Doud

Student Managers (3): Student, School, CoachRyan Huggler, Winamac, Alan HugglerElizabeth Langdon, Blackford, Jerry HooverHaileigh Nonte, Barr-Reeve, Josh Thompson

PAT AIKMAN AWARDS (1)Student, School, Coach, RoleColton Monday, Shenandoah, David McCollough, player