COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City High School’s Grace Schaekel will take her talents to Valparaiso University as the senior signed with the Beacons swimming program on Wednesday.

Schaekel also has a full academic scholarship to Valpo as the Whitley County Lilly Endowment Scholarship winner. She has been accepted to the Honors College at Valpo and will study communications.