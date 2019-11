COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City softball standout Bella Ross is taking her talents to Cedarville University as the senior signed with Yellow Jackets on Wednesday morning

Ross, a first baseman, hit .486 last season as a junior for the Eagles with 10 home runs and 32 RBI.

In her spare time Ross is a certified nursing assistant and was featured by WANE-TV during the 2019 softball season.