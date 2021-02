FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - North Side had three players record a double-double as the Legends won their fourth game in a row with 92-81 victory over visiting DeKalb at By Hey Arena to headline Monday night prep action in the area.

Rodney Woods led North Side with 22 points. Meanwhile, Brauntae Johnson (11 points/10 assists), Brashawn Bassett (14 points/10 rebounds), and Jordan Green (13 points/12 rebounds) all had big nights for the Legends.