COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City High School’s Natalie Haselby is heading to Huntington University to continue her softball career as the senior signed with the Foresters on Thursday.

Haselby helped the Eagles advance to 4A semi-state last spring as a junior. She hit .479 with 24 RBI while compiling a 16-6 record on the mound with a 2.11 ERA.

Columbia City went 26-7 last season.