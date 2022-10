COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City High School senior Julia Hammel is heading to Huntington University as the soccer standout signed with the Foresters on Wednesday afternoon.

Hammel is a defensive midfielder for the Eagles. She’s racked up 9 goals and 3 assists in her prep career. The Eagles are 12-4-1 this season after beating Huntington North in sectional play on Tuesday night.