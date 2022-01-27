Columbia City’s Gladd, Pequignot, Tobin sign for college

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – It was a busy morning at Columbia City High School as Abigail Pequignot (golf/St. Francis), Sam Gladd (baseball/Taylor University), and Courtney Tobin (soccer/St. Francis) all signed to play college sports.

