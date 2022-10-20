COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – After leading Columbia City to a come-from-behind win at Norwell last Friday, head football coach Brett Fox earned the most recent “Coach of the Week” honors from the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

Now in his ninth season leading the Eagles, Fox helped Columbia City clinch their first conference title since 2010. Along with being named “Coach of the Week,” the Colts donate $2,000 to the school’s athletic department.

Columbia City opens sectional play at Wayne in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.