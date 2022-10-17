INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After leading Columbia City to a 25-24 comeback victory at Norwell, head coach Brett Fox has been named the Colts Coach of the Week for the final week of the regular season. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Fox was named Coach of the Week via Twitter on Monday.

Trailing 24-12 entering the final quarter, Columbia City scored 13 unanswered, including a game-winning touchdown with 49 seconds left to clinch the Northeast 8 conference championship. It’s the first conference title for the Eagles since 2010.

Following Friday’s win, an emotional Fox reflected on the win over Norwell and it meant to him, his program and the Columbia City community.

Columbia City opens sectional play on Friday at Wayne.