COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – One of the top rising girls basketball players in northeast Indiana has already locked in her plans for the collegiate level. Columbia City’s Addison Baxter verbally committed to Butler University on Friday.

Baxter averaged 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.8 steals a game in her sophomore season with the Eagles. Following the season, Baxter was named to the IBCA Underclass “Supreme 15” as one of the top talents in the state.

This past season, Columbia City finished with a 20-3 record and a Northeast 8 conference title.