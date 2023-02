COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A talented trio of Columbia City seniors signed off on their college choices on Thursday afternoon.

Football standouts Josh Arntz and Dawson Garrett are both staying in northeast Indiana to continue their careers at the collegiate level. Arntz inked with Trine University, while Garrett signed with Saint Francis.

In baseball, Landyn Iden is crossing state lines to play with Lake Michigan College.