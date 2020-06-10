Columbia City, TRC in hunt at first round of IGA’s boys team finals

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – The first round of the two-day Boys Team Finals golf event hosted by the Indiana Golf Association at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course got underway on Wednesday, with golfers still on the course.

Of the 18 teams that qualified two have local ties – Columbia City and TRC. Columbia City advanced to the state finals by finishing second at the qualifier Monday at Brookwood. TRC – a team made up of golfers from the Three Rivers Conference – finished third at the qualifier.

Here’s the current leaderboard:

