Columbia City softball player Ross also works at nursing home

As a junior, Bella Ross’ biggest supporters are seniors.

Thanks to her part time job, the Columbia City first baseman is wise beyond her years. Ross works as a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) at the nursing home Miller’s in Columbia City.

During the season, she is only able to work on rare off days.

Ross holds a batting average over .500 and has cranked nine homers this year.

The junior is already commited to Cedarville. She will continue her softball career there while also studying nursing.

She works alongside her mother at Miller’s and holds a strong bond with the residents. Ross does whatever is needed of her including assististing people with showers, meals, cleaning linens and sometimes just keeping people company.