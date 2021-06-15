Columbia City sits sixth, Dwenger seventh after first round at state

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – With one round down and one round to go at the two-state boys state golf finals at Prairie View Golf Course in Carmel, Columbia City sits sixth as a team with Bishop Dwenger right behind at seventh.

The Eagles shot a 312 (+24) in the first round while the Saints carded a 318 (+230). Carmel and Guerin Catholic enter the final round tied for the lead at +13.

Individually, Peru’s Kash Bellar shot a 69 (-3) and sits alone atop the leaderboard with a three shot lead over Vincent Villenueva of Avon and Weston Ogden of Brownsburg who are even par.

Locally, Kameron Hoag of Columbia City and Bailey Marquart of Concordia are among the throng of golfers tied for 13th at +3.

The second and final round of the state finals is set for Wednesday.