FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Columbia City basketball standout Alaina Rongos is heading down the Highway of Vice Presidents to continue her career as the forward signed with Huntington University on Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot Rongos averaged 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.2 steals last year as a junior while playing at Canterbury.