Columbia City, TRC team moving on as Brookwood hosts IGA team state qualifier

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There were real live prep sports played on Monday in Fort Wayne, as Brookwood Golf Club hosted a regional state qualifier for local high school golf teams.
With the IHSAA cancelling the spring season, the Indiana Golf Association is sponsoring a team-only state tournament. Brookwood hosted one of the six qualifying tournaments held across the state on Monday, with the top three teams moving on to a two-day state finals event set June 10-11 at Purdue’s Atwood-Allen Course.
Those top three teams include Columbia City, as the Eagles shot a 299 to finish second behind Penn’s “Last Dance” squad. Columbia City’s Alex Hedric had the low score of the day, shooting a three-under par 69. Manchester’s Harley Kruschwitz shot a 72 to lead a team made up standouts from the Three Rivers Conference.
TEAM SCOREBOARD (Top three teams advance to state):
1) Last Dance (Penn): 297
2) Columbia City: 299
3) TRC (Manchester): 300
4) Blackhawk Christian: 304
5) Rocks Junior Golf Club 2: 306
T6) Carroll: 308
T6) South Bend St. Joseph’s: 308
8) Rock Hollow Golf Club: 317
9) Warsaw: 320
10) Homestead: 325
11) NorthWood 1: 343
12) Northrop: 350
13) NorthWood 2: 405
Low score – Columbia City’s Alex Hedric: -3 (69)