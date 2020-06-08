Columbia City, TRC team moving on as Brookwood hosts IGA team state qualifier

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There were real live prep sports played on Monday in Fort Wayne, as Brookwood Golf Club hosted a regional state qualifier for local high school golf teams.

With the IHSAA cancelling the spring season, the Indiana Golf Association is sponsoring a team-only state tournament. Brookwood hosted one of the six qualifying tournaments held across the state on Monday, with the top three teams moving on to a two-day state finals event set June 10-11 at Purdue’s Atwood-Allen Course.

Those top three teams include Columbia City, as the Eagles shot a 299 to finish second behind Penn’s “Last Dance” squad. Columbia City’s Alex Hedric had the low score of the day, shooting a three-under par 69. Manchester’s Harley Kruschwitz shot a 72 to lead a team made up standouts from the Three Rivers Conference.

TEAM SCOREBOARD (Top three teams advance to state):

1) Last Dance (Penn): 297

2) Columbia City: 299

3) TRC (Manchester): 300

4) Blackhawk Christian: 304

5) Rocks Junior Golf Club 2: 306

T6) Carroll: 308

T6) South Bend St. Joseph’s: 308

8) Rock Hollow Golf Club: 317

9) Warsaw: 320

10) Homestead: 325

11) NorthWood 1: 343

12) Northrop: 350

13) NorthWood 2: 405

Low score – Columbia City’s Alex Hedric: -3 (69)