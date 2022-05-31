FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City, Leo, Eastside, and Whitko all brought home a regional title in softball on Tuesday night, as the quartet of local teams is advancing to semi-state this coming Saturday.

In 4A, Columbia City’s Bethany Haselby was 2-for-2 with 4 RBI to lead the Eagles over Carroll by a score of 5-2. The Eagles advance to the Harrison semi-state in West Lafayette and will face host Harrison at 1 p.m. Saturday in the semi-state semifinals.

In 3A action the Lions blanked visiting Jimtown 8-0. Leo jumped out to an early lead, tallying five runs in the bottom of the first. Meanwhile, Ellie Sauder and Mackenzie Arroyo combined to throw a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts for Leo. Leo now moves on to the Twin Lakes semi-state where they will take on Kankakee Valley at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Up in Butler the Blazers plated the only run of the game in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from Skye Kessler to best visiting Westview 1-0 for a 2A regional title. Natalie Lower threw a complete game shutout for the Blazers, allowing just three hits and walking two while striking out ten. The Blazers will face Madison-Grant at 1 p.m. at the Warsaw semi-state on Saturday.

Elsewhere in 2A, Whitko outlasted Western Boone 9-7 in 11 inning as the Wildcats earned a regional title with an extra-inning road victory. Whitko will now face North Newton at the Warsaw semi-state at 11 a.m. Saturday.

4A Regional at Columbia City HS

Carroll 2 Columbia City 5 (F)

3A Regional at Leo HS

Jimtown 0 Leo 8 (F)

3A Regional at Yorktown HS

Bellmont 2 Yorktown 5 (F)

2A Regional at Eastside HS

Westview 0 Eastside 1 (F)

2A Regional at Western Boone HS

Whitko 9 Western Boone 7 (F-11)

1A Regional at North Miami HS

Elkhart Christian Academy 0 North Miami 15 (F)