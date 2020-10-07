Columbia City knocks off Leo, Homestead tops Huntington North to open girls soccer sectionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City knocked off 2A no. 15 Leo by a score of 2-1 to open 2A sectional play at Eagle Stadium on Tuesday night while 3A no. 10 Homestead edged Huntington North 2-0 in 3A sectional play to headline area girls soccer sectional action.
LOCAL GIRLS SOCCER SECTIONAL SCORES FROM TUESDAY:
3A at East Noble
Snider 2 East Noble 1 – F-OT
3A at Homestead
Huntington North 0 Homestead 2 – Final
2A at Columbia City
Leo 1 Columbia City 2 – F-OT
2A at Wawasee
Angola 2 Lakeland 3 – Final
DeKalb 7 West Noble 0 – Final
2A at Norwell
Norwell 6 New Haven 0 – Final
1A at Elkhart Christian Academy
Bethany Christian 1 Central Noble 0 – Final
Westview — Lakeland Christian —
1A at Canterbury
Woodlan 1 Bishop Luers 2 – Final