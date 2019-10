LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City bested 2A no. 17 Leo 2-0 on Monday night at Lions Field, with both goals coming in the first half.

Skye Roberts tallied the first goal for Columbia City when a hard shot bounced in off the goalie’s chest. Later in the half Roberts would feed Mary Cotter for a goal to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

Columbia City improves to 10-3 overall with the win. Leo falls to 8-4-1 with the loss.