FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 9 Columbia City took down 4A no. 5 Northrop in girls basketball while Bishop Dwenger bested 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian in boys hoops to headline a wild night in prep basketball across northeast Indiana on Tuesday.

Columbia City bested the Bruins at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium 73-69. Molly Baker’s lay-up with about 25 seconds left broke a tie at 69-all and put the Eagles in front for good. Columbia City improves to 19-2 with the win while Northrop falls to 18-3.

At Marc Davidson Court it was Sam Campbell leading the way with 17 points as Bishop Dwenger beat host Blackhawk Christian 64-61. Preston Ross added 15 points and 13 rebounds while Caleb Lehrman chipped in with 13 points. Blackhawk was led by Gage Sefton and Josh Furst with 16 points apiece. The Braves were playing without 6-foot-8 sophomore standout Kellen Pickett, who sprained his ankle on Saturday against Lakewood Park.