AKRON, Ohio (WANE) – Coldwater is going to need a cold bath after their wild run to state.

The Cavs topped Ridgewood on Sunday night to claim the crown, 1-0.

They beat Roger Bacon in the semifinal contest on Saturday, 12-7.

Head coach Brian Harlamert also led the Cavs to the title in 2014. This is their 7th title in program history.