FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After serving as an assistant under Fonso White, Seth Coffing is now taking the reigns as head coach of the Bishop Luers boys basketball program the school announced on Thursday.

Coffing was previously the head coach at Garrett High School for a season and a half (2015-17). He posted a record of 10-23 with the Railroaders.

Prior to his time at Garrett, Coffing was a high school head coach in Michigan.