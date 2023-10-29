DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Ahead of the first official day of wrestling practice, high school coaches converged at Cross Creek Golf Club in Decatur for northeast Indiana’s second High School Wrestling Media Day.

Coaches from programs like Garrett, Northrop, Jay County and New Haven were represented, with these programs holding high hopes to send student-athletes to the state finals in Evansville in March.

Official practice kicks off on Monday, with schools allowed to hold regular season meets on Nov. 13. The IHSAA state tournament kicks off on Jan. 27.