Clark honored with Wilson Award, Hudson earns third Spike Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Sunday, it was announced that Bishop Luers’ Carson Clark had earned the Euell A. Wilson Award. This award is given to an outstanding senior football player in the SAC.

The Quarterback from Bishop Luers led the Knights to a Class 2A State Finals appearance in 2020 and took home a piece of the conference title while becoming the SAC all time leader in pass yards in 2021.

Meanwhile, Bishop Dwenger’s Eva Hudson takes home the Glass Spike Award for the third year in a row – given out to the top volleyball player in the SAC, she is the first athlete to win the award three times.