Churubusco’s Jordan flying high for Eagles

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Normally, this time of a year for a senior-to-be like Landen Jordan looking to play college basketball would be spent on the AAU courts, looking to impress coaches on the next level.

While the pandemic has limited interaction and players are hopeful the AAU season won’t be tremendously impacted, the Churubusco standout is taking it all in stride.

A six-foot-nine forward, Jordan transferred to Churubusco from Concordia and couldn’t play in games until early January for the Eagles.

He made up for lost time quickly, averaging 15.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game on the way to helping Busco win a share of the NECC crown and the second sectional title in program history.

While Jordan hasn’t been able to make college visits in recent weeks, he notes that Purdue Fort Wayne, Purdue Northwest, and Lincoln Trail have all been in contact. He also posted on social media that Huntington University had offered in April.

The apple apparently doesn’t fall far from the tree. Landen’s father, Ricky Jordan, was a standout post player for Concordia in the 1980s. Ricky Jordan, who was listed at 6-foot-11, went on to play at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania and still holds the record for best field goal percentage in a season by connecting on 64.7% of his shots during the 1987-88 campaign and best field goal percentage in a career at 64.0%.