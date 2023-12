CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Churubusco High School senior Jackson Fleetwood made his college choice official on Tuesday, signing with Indiana Wesleyan University track and field program.

A sprinter who also competes in relays for Busco, Fleetwood helped the Eagles boys track program win the program’s first-ever sectional title last spring. Busco would also go on to win a regional team crown as well.