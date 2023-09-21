CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – As the high school volleyball season winds down, Churubusco is flying high as one of the top small-school programs in northeast Indiana.

As of Thursday, the sixth-best team in the state’s 2A rankings are riding a 14-match winning streak. Busco swept Canterbury in straight sets on Wednesday to improve to 21-3 on the season.

Leading Busco are seniors Ella Boersema and Aryssa George. Boersema, an Indiana University commit, surpassed 1,000 career kills in Wednesday’s win. Meanwhile, George eclipsed 2,000 career assists a couple weeks ago in a win over Central Noble.

With four matches to go in the regular season, Busco has their toughest test yet when the Eagles host 3A No. 5 Angola on Tuesday.