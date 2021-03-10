Churubusco ready for regionals, chance to finally face Blackhawk

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Last season the Churubusco boys basketball team was getting ready to play Blackhawk Christian at regionals when the pandemic hit and canceled the remainder of the IHSAA state tournament. This Saturday the Eagles will get their chance to square off against Blackhawk as the two are set to meet in the 2A regional semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday hosted by North Judson-San Pierre.

Busco is coming off a 45-40 win over 2A no. 3 Central Noble in the sectional title game at Westview last Saturday. Blackhawk, meanwhile, is ranked no. 1 in 2A and beat Canterbury 93-51 in the sectional title game at Bluffton High School last Saturday.

The winner of the Busco-Blackhawk game will meet the winner of the Boone Grove/Bowman Academy game in the regional championship contest at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.