Churubusco looking for program’s first regional crown

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 17 Churubusco will be looking to bring home the program’s first regional title when the Eagles head to the North Judson – San Pierre site this weekend.

Busco will face 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian in the regional semifinals at 11 a.m. Eastern on Saturday. The winner will face the winner of the LaVille/Bowman Academy regional semifinal in the regional title game at 7:30 p.m.

Busco is coming off just the second sectional title in program history, as the Eagles bested 2A no. 8 Central Noble 54-49 in the title game – just a night after knocking on 2A no. 4 Westview 58-50.

Busco is 17-6 on the season and won a share of the NECC title. Blackhawk is 23-3 overall and beat Canterbury 76-54 last Saturday night to win the sectional crown at Manchester High School. The Braves won the 1A state title last season and moved up to 2A this year due to the IHSAA’s success factor.