FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two weeks ago the Carroll football team won the first-ever 6A regional title by a team from the Highlight Zone’s area. Last Friday, the Chargers built on that, winning the first-ever 6A semi-state title by a team from the 260, besting top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern 21-15 in the snow. This week Doug Dinan and company are looking to take it a step further, as the Chargers will play Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium with the state title on the line.

The Chargers (13-0) will face Center Grove (11-2) in the 6A title game at 7 p.m. in Indianapolis. While this is new territory for the fifth-ranked Chargers, no. 4 Center Grove is playing in the 6A title game for the fourth year in a row. The Trojans have won the last two 6A state crowns.

WANE-TV will be at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday and have complete coverage of the Chargers on the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!