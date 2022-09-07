FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll got three goals – all in the second half – to defeated 2A no. 20 Leo 3-2 on Wednesday night to headline area boys soccer action.

Derek Lanning tallied two goals while Sebastian Lopez had the other for the Chargers.

Leo led 1-0 at the second half, but Carroll even the match in the 44th minute when Lopez found the net. Just 26 seconds later Leo would take a 2-1 lead on a goal from Semih Kose, but the Lions could not hang on for the win.

Carroll improves to 6-1-1 with the win while Leo falls to 4-3-3 overall.