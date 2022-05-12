FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 5 Carroll bested 4A no. 10 Homestead 6-2 in eight innings on Thursday night to win the final game of three-game series between the Chargers and Spartans this week.

Homestead beat Carroll 12-5 at Parkview Field on Tuesday night, then bested Carroll again 5-1 on Wednesday.

Jordan Malott set the tone early for Carroll with a two-run home run in the top of the first. Malott also had a strong day on the mound, going 6.2 innings while yielding one earned run and striking out five.