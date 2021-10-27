Carroll girls cross country looking to continue program’s success at state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you are wondering who the most successful high school program is in northeast Indiana over the last few years, look no further than the Carroll Chargers girls cross country squad.

Over the past six years Carroll has won two state titles and been state runner-up four times. They’ll look to continue their success on Saturday at the 2021 state meet in Terre Haute.

The Chargers, who graduated their top three runners off last year’s state-runner up team, are young this year. They’re led by sophomore Taylor Hansen and Marybeth Hall, who finished eight and twelfth, respectively, as semi-state last week. Carroll and Homestead tied with 95 points, but the Chargers earned the semi-state title on the tie-breaker of the sixth women score.

This year’s girls state finals race is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.