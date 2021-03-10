Chargers look to stay hot against Lafayette Jeff at regionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Armed with a healthy roster, Carroll boys basketball may be hitting its stride at just the right time, as the Chargers head into Saturday’s regional action at Logansport off their first sectional crown since 2016.

Behind 45 points from junior Jalen Jackson, the Chargers bested Snider by ten points this past Saturday in Kendallville to win a sectional title.

Now, the Chargers will head to the Berry Bowl on Saturday to square off with 4A no. 8 Lafayette Jeff and Indiana All-Star candidate Brooks Barnhizer and company. A six-foot-seven senior, Barnhizer is averaging 33.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game and is committed to play basketball next season in the Big Ten at Northwestern.

Tip is set for 12:15 p.m. on Saturday in Logansport. The winner of the Carroll-Lafayette Jeff game will face the winner of the Homestead-Carmel game in the regional championship at 8 p.m. Saturday night.