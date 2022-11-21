INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Chargers and Jets will both play for a state title this weekend and Lucas Oil Stadium, and on Monday Carroll and Adams Central were well represented in Indianapolis at the annual State Championship Media Day.

Head coach Doug Dinan and the Chargers are set to face two-time defending 6A state champ Center Grove at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Adams Central will face Indianapolis Lutheran at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the 1A state title game. It’ll be a rematch of last year’s 1A championship match-up, as the Jets fell 34-28 in the title game last season.

WANE-TV will be at both games in Indy. Check out complete coverage of the Chargers Friday night on the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. Then tune in Saturday for Nightcast for complete coverage of the Jets.