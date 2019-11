KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – If East Noble football brings home the state title on Saturday, it won’t be lonely in the school’s trophy case.

East Noble won the program’s first – and, so far, only – state title in 2000 with a 28-7 victory over Plainfield at the RCA Dome under coach Tim Able.

WANE-TV looks back at the 2000 team that left a lasting legacy in Kendallville.